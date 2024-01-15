Azerbaijani FM holds phone talk with his Polish counterpart
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov had a phone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland Radosław Sikorski, the Ministry told News.az.
During the phone conversation, matters on bilateral and regional agenda were discussed.
Later, opinions were exchanged on other regional matters of mutual interest