Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM holds phone talk with his Polish counterpart

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani FM holds phone talk with his Polish counterpart

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov had a phone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland Radosław Sikorski, the Ministry told News.az.

During the phone conversation, matters on bilateral and regional agenda were discussed.

Later, opinions were exchanged on other regional matters of mutual interest


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      