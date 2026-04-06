Azerbaijani, Georgian presidents discuss strategic partnership in Tbilisi talks

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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting in Tbilisi on Monday with his Georgian counterpart Mikheil Kavelashvili to discuss bilateral relations and their strategic partnership.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized that relations are based on the principles of friendship and good neighbourliness, noting that cooperation is developing across a range of areas including political, economic, energy, green energy, transport, investment, and other sectors, News.Az reports, citing the presidential website. They also stressed the importance of reciprocal visits at various levels in expanding ties.

Aliyev and Kavelashvili highlighted the significance of jointly implemented transport and energy projects between Azerbaijan and Georgia, underlining their strategic and economic importance.

The meeting also underlined the role of the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization process in ensuring stability and security in the South Caucasus.

The presidents expressed satisfaction with cooperation between the two countries within international organizations and exchanged views on the future of bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az