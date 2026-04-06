3rd Turkish-owned ship passes Strait of Hormuz amid conflict

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A third Turkish-owned vessel has safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing conflict, bringing the total number of safely departed ships to three, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu announced.

The Ocean Thunder, carrying crude oil from Iraq to Malaysia, transited the strait thanks to coordinated efforts with the Turkish Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Uraloglu noted that the number of Turkish-owned vessels waiting near the strait has dropped to 12, with eight of these currently having departure requests.

Authorities continue uninterrupted efforts to ensure the safe transit of the eight ships and their 156 personnel. The ministry, in coordination with the Foreign Ministry and other relevant bodies, will continue closely monitoring Turkish ships and sailors in the region.

The Strait of Hormuz has been on high alert since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on February 28, killing over 1,340 people, including the then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US forces, while restricting movement through the strait.

News.Az