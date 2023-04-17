Azerbaijani FM holds phone talks with US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary

+ ↺ − 16 px

A phone talk was held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Dereck Hogan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told News.az.

During the phone talks, topical issues of the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US, as well as the current situation in the region, including the peace agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan were discussed.

News.Az