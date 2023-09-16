Azerbaijani FM informs US Department of State Senior Advisor about Armenia’s latest provocations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with US State Department's Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono, News.az reports citing the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current situation in the region, the normalization and peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as current threats and challenges.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that it is Armenia and the puppet regime it established, who are obstructing the implementation of the agreement on the simultaneous opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi and the Lachin roads, reached during the contacts between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on September 1. “These facts, as well as the claims on “humanitarian crisis” and “blockade” once again demonstrate that the situation is not humanitarian, but rather political,” the minister noted.

FM Bayramov also said the fact that US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim have also recently voiced the unfounded claims made by Armenia aimed at misleading the international community and distract attention from the presence of the Armenian armed units, which are still not withdrawn from Azerbaijani territories, posing a major threat to the region, is disappointing. He noted that failure of the US official to declare at the US Senate the fact of obstruction of the sequential opening of the roads in accordance with the agreement of September 1, 2023, by Armenia and its puppet regime creates a false impression on the situation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov underlined that Armenia’s latest steps, including the message of congratulation by Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan on September 2, encouraging separatism in the region, seriously undermine the normalization and peace process.

The FM once again stressed Azerbaijan's commitment to the agreement on the simultaneous use of roads.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az