Azerbaijani FM, Iranian ambassador discuss Israel-Iran tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 25, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a meeting with Mojtaba Demirchilou, the newly appointed Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan.

The Iranian ambassador presented a copy of his credentials to the Azerbaijani FM. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated Ambassador Mojtaba Demirchilou on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic mission, News.Az reports via the Foreign Ministry.

The discussions focused on the Azerbaijan-Iran bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda, the current security situation in the region, as well as the Israel-Iran confrontation.

They underscored the importance of contacts between the two countries’ leaders and the existing political dialogue in developing friendly bilateral relations, and emphasized that the discussions of issues of shared interest contribute to the enhancement of cooperation.

Minister Bayramov once again expressed Azerbaijan’s stance and concern over the Israel-Iran standoff. The Azerbaijani top diplomat also expressed condolences to the Iranian side regarding the deaths of Iran’s Chief of the General Staff and other officials, as well as casualties among Iranian citizens. He underscored the importance of resolving the matter through dialogue and diplomatic means, in compliance with the norms and principles of international law.

Ambassador Demirchilou expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for facilitating the passage of Iranian and foreign citizens through its land borders.

They also discussed other issues of mutual concern.

News.Az