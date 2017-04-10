Azerbaijani FM leaves for Poland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has left for an official visit to Poland.

Report informs citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry that during the visit, Mammadyarov will meet with Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski and other officials.

As part of his visit to Poland, on April 12, Mammadyarov will attend a meeting of ministers of foreign affairs of Visegrad Group and Eastern Partnership countries in Warsaw.

FM Elmar Mammadyarov will hold bilateral meetings and make a speech in the framework of the meeting of ministers of foreign affairs of Visegrad Group and Eastern Partnership countries.

News.Az

News.Az