Azerbaijani FM meets OIC Sec. Gen. in New York

+ ↺ − 16 px

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov met the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen in New York on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The sides exchanged views on the OIC-Azerbaijan relations and further development of cooperation, the OIC Contact Group on the aggression of the Republic of Armenia against the Republic of Azerbaijan and actions to be taken in this framework, as well as the increasing role of the OIC as an important strategic partner of the UN on maintaining global peace and security.

News.Az

News.Az