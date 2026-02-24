Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM meets Turkish, Georgian officials on regional security

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met on Tuesday with delegations led by Fuat Oktay, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Türkiye’s Grand National Assembly, and Nikoloz Samkharadze, Chair of the Foreign Relations Committee of Georgia’s Parliament, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The discussions focused on the development of allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the strategic partnership with Georgia, and the broader regional security situation. The officials also emphasized the importance of expanding interparliamentary cooperation and maintaining regular contact between foreign affairs committees, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The meeting highlighted trilateral cooperation formats involving parliaments, as well as foreign and defense ministers, as a key factor in strengthening peace, stability, security, and prosperity in the region. Key topics included energy security, transport and communication projects, such as the development of the Middle Corridor, and regional economic integration.

Additionally, the parties exchanged views on sustainable peace and stability in the post-conflict period, the normalization process, and the role of parliamentary diplomacy. Minister Bayramov provided a detailed update on the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace and normalization process, outlining steps taken by Azerbaijan and the country’s expectations.


