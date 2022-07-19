Azerbaijani FM meets with EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement

Azerbaijani FM meets with EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement

EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi holds a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, said EU Commissioner on Twitter, News.az reports.

According to him, energy, the situation in the South Caucasus region and the impact of the war in Ukraine were discussed at the meeting.

“These challenging times has put EU-Azerbaijan energy partnership into the main focus of the bilateral relations on which the Commission has worked for years now,” EU official said.

Note that the meeting took place within the framework of the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister's visit to Brussels.

News.Az