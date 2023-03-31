Azerbaijani FM meets with president of Palestine

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 30, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The meeting discussed issues of cooperation on bilateral and multilateral platforms, including the current situation in the region.

First of all, President Mahmoud Abbas recalled his meetings with national leader Heydar Aliyev and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. He noted that the broad agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Palestine, mutual support and solidarity within international organizations is admirable. It was noted that the initiatives of Azerbaijan, as the chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, in the direction of strengthening the Movement, including the coordination of the activities of the member states, are commendable.

The foreign minister recalled that last year marked the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's diplomatic relations with Palestine, and stressed that relations between the two states are developing on the basis of friendship, solidarity and common values. Confidence was expressed that the establishment of the Representation of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the State of Palestine would stimulate the further development of relations.

Bayramov also informed the other side about the current situation in the region after the 44-day Patriotic War, the establishment of peace and security in the region in the post-conflict period, the opening of communications, the measures taken by Azerbaijan to ensure a decent return of IDPs displaced from their homes as a result of almost 30 years of occupation. It was noted that the constant provocations by Armenia and the failure to fulfill obligations are an obstacle to the peaceful and constructive efforts of Azerbaijan in the region.

News.Az