Azerbaijani FM meets with President of Romanian Senate Parliament

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with President of the Senate of the Romanian Parliament Nicolae Ciucă, News.az reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between Romania and Azerbaijan, as well as the current situation in the world and the region.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that last year Azerbaijan celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of its diplomatic relations with Romania, one of the first countries to recognize the independence of the country. He brought to attention the development of strategic partnership relations between the two countries during these years.

FM Bayramov highlighted the potential for development of cooperation in the fields of alternative energy and digital development.

President of the Senate Nicolae Ciucă said that Romania supports Azerbaijan's efforts to establish peace and security in the South Caucasus.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az