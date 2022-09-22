Azerbaijani FM meets with Prime Minister of North Macedonia

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 22, within the framework of the high-level week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia Dimitar Kovachevski, News.az reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between the countries and the regional situation were discussed.

Jeyhun Bayramov expressed satisfaction with bilateral friendly relations between Azerbaijan and North Macedonia. The work carried out by Azerbaijan in the field of energy and plans for the future were brought to attention. The minister provided detailed information on the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan for 30 years, the destruction of cities and villages, the new situation in the region after the 44-day war, the work done by the country in connection with the implementation of tripartite statements, as well as the latest provocations of the Armenian side.

Dimitar Kovachevski noted that North Macedonia is interested in the further development of relations between the two countries, as well as the importance of continuing the dialogue between the institutions. The contribution of Azerbaijan to the energy supply of Europe was especially noted.

The parties discussed issues of cooperation within the framework of the OSCE and other international organizations, as well as other areas of mutual interest.

News.Az