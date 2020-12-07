Azerbaijani FM meets with VP of Italian Chamber of Deputies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received a delegation led by Vice-President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Ettore Rosato.

Expressing satisfaction with the close friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Italy, Bayramov reminded about the historic state visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Italy on February 19-21, 2020.

The minister stressed that by signing the "Joint Declaration on Strengthening Multidimensional Strategic Partnership between Italy and Azerbaijan", the parties accepted each other as strategic partners, and thereby expressed mutual intentions to strengthen cooperation in the fields of politics, defense, security, economy, trade, energy, transport, innovation, science, education, culture, and other fields.

Informing the opposite side about the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, as a result of which the Azerbaijani lands were liberated, Bayramov stressed with gratitude that Italy supported Azerbaijan’s fair position on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which for many years posed a big threat to the security of Azerbaijan and the region as a whole.

Rosato expressed sympathy for Azerbaijan, as well as gratitude for the reception, stressing that, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, he and a big delegation visited Azerbaijan.

During the visit, the Italian delegation visited Aghdam city, which was destroyed by the Armenian Armed Forces, as well as Ganja city, which was subjected to artillery fire by the Armenian military.

Stressing that Azerbaijan's position is fair, the vice-president emphasized that Italy is a friendly country for Azerbaijan.

At the same time, Rosato said that the Italian government has always supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the level of cooperation between the committees for foreign relations and Italy-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship groups.

News.Az