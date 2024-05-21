Azerbaijani FM offers Iran's acting foreign minister condolences on chopper crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov had a phone call with Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani on Tuesday to offer condolences on the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on 19 May..

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his profound sadness over the death of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and other officials in a terrible helicopter crash. The Azerbaijani FM conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased, and the friendly and brotherly people of Iran.FM Bayramov emphasized that sincere and professional contacts were established with late Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, adding that the meetings held with him contributed to developing ties between the two countries and resolving differences.During the telephone conversation, the sides noted that the meeting held at the border between the leaders of the two countries was of historical importance. They also highlighted the importance of launching strategic projects and continuing joint efforts for the realization of plans in the fields of transport, economy, and energy. The two emphasized that steps have been taken to resume operations at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran.The sides mentioned that the implementation of the agreements reached at the meeting between the Presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan serves the further strengthening of the bilateral ties between the two countries.Noting that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences over the death of Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and other accompanying individuals in a helicopter crash, and visited the Embassy of Iran in Azerbaijan to offer his condolences, as well as Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and other officials sent the letters of condolences, Ali Bagheri Kani described it as sign of deep respect and expressed his gratitude for that.The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az