Azerbaijani FM received special representative of Russian FM

On September 9, 2022, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov received Igor Khovayev, the special representative of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, for the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, News.az reports citing the Ministry.

The parties exchanged views on the issues on the bilateral agenda between Azerbaijan and Russia, the current situation in the region, including various aspects of the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the steps taken in this context, the work done in the field of confidence-building measures, as well as future prospects.

The sides stressed the importance of fully implementing the provisions of the trilateral statements signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia, including agreements reached within the normalization process to ensure peace and security in the region.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed other regional issues of mutual interest.

