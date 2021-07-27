Azerbaijani FM receives delegation led by Governor of US State of Oklahoma (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received a delegation led by Oklahoma (US) Governor Kevin Stitt on July 27.

During the meeting, Bayramov spoke about mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US.

Stressing the US support for big projects, in which Azerbaijan is the initiator and participant, including energy projects, the Azerbaijani minister also spoke about Azerbaijan's participation in peacekeeping operations, cooperation of the sides in the field of border security, humanitarian field and others.

Expressing gratification with his visit to Azerbaijan, Stitt stressed that a very good meeting with the Azerbaijani president was held.

Saying that during the visit, besides the official meetings, there will be an opportunity to visit the districts, the governor of Oklahoma stressed the opportunity to consider the prospects for cooperation and investments in certain spheres.

During the meeting, Bayramov informed the US delegation about Armenia's aggressive policy towards Azerbaijan, the position of the international community on this issue, the situation in the region after the signing of the trilateral statement dated November 10, 2020, the scale of destruction and threat of mines in the liberated territories, the reasons for tension on the border, restoration and reconstruction work being carried out in the liberated territories.

The delegation was also informed about the possibilities of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US in terms of new realities in the region in various fields, including agriculture, mining industry, tourism, alternative energy and other spheres.

The sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

