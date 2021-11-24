Azerbaijani FM receives incoming Philippine ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday received the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the country Maria Elena Algabre, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Bayramov wished the ambassador success in her future endeavors, praising the existing political relations between Azerbaijan and the Philippines. The minister underlined the importance of further developing cooperation between the two countries in economic, trade, tourism and other areas.

Ambassador Maria Elena Algabre, in turn, thanked Minister Bayramov for the reception. The ambassador hailed the relations between the two countries within the existing bilateral and international organizations, stressing the importance of expanding cooperation in many areas.

The sides also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest.

