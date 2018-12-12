Azerbaijani FM receives India’s outgoing ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan Sanjay Rana upon termination of his diplomatic term, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az on Wednesday.

Expressing his satisfaction over the development of bilateral relations, including the existence of a constant political dialogue between the two countries, the ambassador highly appreciated the growth of trade turnover between India and Azerbaijan over the last years.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the existing connectivity projects, East-West, North-South and South-West transport corridors, cooperation in customs simplifications, as well as humanitarian spheres. Noting the interest of India in connectivity projects, the ambassador valued the transport network as a bridge to extended neighborhood of India.

The sides emphasized the importance of holding political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

The Indian ambassador especially noted the support rendered to him by the Azerbaijani side for fulfillment of his diplomatic activities and expressed his gratitude in this regard.

Minister Mammadyarov wished the Indian diplomat every success in his future endeavors.

News.Az

