Azerbaijani FM receives outgoing Kazakh ambassador

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, received Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov in connection with the end of his diplomatic term in the country, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.az.

During the meeting, the sides noted high level of effective cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in bilateral and multilateral formats in economic, trade, investment, transport, transit, humanitarian, cultural, tourism, and other spheres and prospects for their development.

Noting that the relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are based on common ethnic, cultural, and historical roots, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed the dynamic development of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations built on this solid foundation.

The minister thanked Abdykarimov for his contribution to the relations between the two countries during his work and wished him success in his future activities.

The ambassador, in turn, expressed his gratitude for the support provided to him during his diplomatic activity. Noting the high level of development of relations between the countries, the ambassador expressed confidence that in the future successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will continue both on a bilateral basis and as part of multilateral platforms.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

On April 18, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree relieving Serzhan Abdykarimov of his duties as the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan. Following another decree, Alim Bayel was appointed new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan.

News.Az