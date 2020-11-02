Azerbaijani FM recieves Secretary General of the Turkish Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 2, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received a delegation led by Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkish Council) Baghdad Amreyev.

Azerbaijani FM stressed the significance of the recent visits of the Secretary General of the Turkish Council to Azerbaijan in terms of supporting Azerbaijan's fair position that is based on international law.

