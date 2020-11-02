Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM recieves Secretary General of the Turkish Council

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani FM recieves Secretary General of the Turkish Council

On November 2, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received a delegation led by Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkish Council) Baghdad Amreyev.

Azerbaijani FM  stressed the significance of the recent visits of the Secretary General of the Turkish Council to Azerbaijan in terms of supporting Azerbaijan's fair position that is based on international law.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      