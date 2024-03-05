Azerbaijani FM to attend extraordinary meeting of OIC in Saudi Arabia
On March 5, 2024, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov left for a working visit to Saudi Arabia, says the Ministry.
On the sidelines of the visit, the minister will participate and deliver a speech at the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).