Azerbaijani FM, UK’s Parliamentary Under Secretary of State hold phone conversation

On October 15, 2020, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, the Minister for European Neighborhood and the Americas of the United Kingdom, Wendy Morton.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his counterpart on the continuous violation by Armenia of the humanitarian ceasefire agreed in Moscow. Minister stressed the indiscriminate targeting of the Azerbaijani civilian population and infrastructures, cities, located far from the conflict zone, missile attacks on Ganja causing serious casualties among peaceful population. Also, Minister noted that this morning Tartar region of Azerbaijan was again targeted by the armed forces of Armenia and as a result of artillery shelling 3 civilians killed and 5 seriously wounded.

Firmly condemning these crimes against humanity by Armenia, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that the political-military leadership of Armenia bears full responsibility for these criminal acts.

Minister Wendy Morton expressed her serious concern over the loss of civilian lives. She underlined the importance of decreasing the tensions and respecting the ceasefire. Minister Wendy Morton highlighted the necessity of a negotiated settlement of the conflict.

News.Az