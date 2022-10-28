Azerbaijani FM, US Assistant Secretary of State hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday held a phone conversation with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, perspectives on peace efforts, and cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States.

Minister Bayramov briefed Donfried on the current regional situation, and steps taken towards the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia ties, as well as pointed out Azerbaijan's position and proposals regarding the future peace treaty. The minister noted that Azerbaijan still awaits Armenia's response concerning the peace treaty elements presented at the end of the Geneva meeting.

Donfried emphasized US support to achieve peace and stability in the region, as well as the importance of peace negotiations following the agreements between leaders and ministers.

News.Az