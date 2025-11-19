Azerbaijani FM, U.S. official discuss partnership, regional security

The two sides welcomed the agreements reached during the historic Washington meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, stressing the importance of joint efforts to advance the strategic partnership between Baku and Washington. They noted the need to strengthen cooperation on regional stability, energy security, and the expansion of transport corridors. In this context, Azerbaijan expressed interest in accelerating U.S. work on the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), aimed at ensuring seamless connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The sides also reviewed the areas of activity of the Strategic Working Group established to prepare a Strategic Partnership Charter designed to enhance cooperation in fields of mutual interest. They highlighted the importance of creating an institutional framework for practical bilateral engagement.

Bayramov and Hooker discussed the peace and stability agenda in the South Caucasus, as well as future plans within bilateral and multilateral formats. The minister briefed his counterpart on steps taken within the normalisation process and on post-conflict reconstruction efforts.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on the situation in the Middle East and other regional issues of mutual interest.