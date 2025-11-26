Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM visits Vatican Apostolic Library

Azerbaijani FM visits Vatican Apostolic Library
Photo: Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry

As part of his official trip to the Holy See, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov visited the renowned Vatican Apostolic Library, a beacon of human knowledge and cultural heritage.

“During the visit, the importance of preserving ancient manuscripts & historical texts, which serve as a universal bridge connecting civilizations across centuries was highlighted,” the Foreign Ministry wrote on X, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan, home to a rich tapestry of cultures, values this exchange as a pillar of intercultural dialogue and mutual understanding,” the ministry stated.


