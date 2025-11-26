Azerbaijani FM visits Vatican Apostolic Library

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his official trip to the Holy See, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov visited the renowned Vatican Apostolic Library, a beacon of human knowledge and cultural heritage.

“During the visit, the importance of preserving ancient manuscripts & historical texts, which serve as a universal bridge connecting civilizations across centuries was highlighted,” the Foreign Ministry wrote on X, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan, home to a rich tapestry of cultures, values this exchange as a pillar of intercultural dialogue and mutual understanding,” the ministry stated.

As part of his official visit to the Holy See 🇻🇦, Minister of Foreign Affairs @Bayramov_Jeyhun of the Republic of Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 visited the renowned #Vatican Apostolic Library, a beacon of human knowledge & cultural heritage.



During the visit, the importance of preserving… pic.twitter.com/TLOgcpV6wi — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) November 25, 2025

News.Az