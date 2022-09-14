Azerbaijani FM’s letter to UN chief circulated as document of General Assembly and Security Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

Letter dated 23 August 2022 from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov addressed to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Armenia’s continued illegal military activities, including laying mines in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan was circulated as a document of the UN General Assembly and the Security Council.

The letter draws attention to the discovery of a large number of anti-personnel mines in the territory of Lachin district of Azerbaijan which were produced in the Republic of Armenia in 2021. It is emphasized that the above-mentioned information provides additional proof that the Trilateral Statement of November 10, 2020 is once again flagrantly violated by Armenia. It was noted that contrary to paragraph 4 of the aforementioned Trilateral Statement, Armenia has not withdrawn its armed forces from the territory of Azerbaijan, nor has it ceased military activities against Azerbaijan.

It was stated that at a time when large-scale rehabilitation and reconstruction works, including intensive demining activities are being carried out by Azerbaijan in order to ensure peaceful life in the territories liberated from the military occupation of Armenia, the illegal military activities of Armenia presents a serious blow to the efforts for the return of internally displaced persons to their places of origin and to ensure peace and stability in the region.

The letter presents the facts that since the signing of the Trilateral Statement of 10 November 2020, 232 persons have become mine victims.

The UN General Assembly and Security Council document is available at: undocs.org/A/76/930.

News.Az