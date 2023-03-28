Azerbaijani foreign minister departs for official visit to Israel, Palestine

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday left for Israel and Palestine on an official visit, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The Azerbaijani minister will hold meetings with high-level officials of both countries during his visit on March 29-30.

Bayramov is also scheduled to take part in an inauguration ceremony of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Israel.

