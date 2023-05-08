Azerbaijani foreign minister meets with Lithuanian president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday held a meeting with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During a bilateral meeting, the parties discussed topical issues on the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lithuania.

The meeting then continued in an expanded format with the participation of the President's Chief Adviser on Foreign Policy Asta Skaisgiryte.

FM Bayramov noted that there is an effective bilateral agenda of cooperation between the two countries in the political, economic, trade, investment, energy security, agriculture, education, humanitarian and other spheres, including within the framework of international organizations, mutual visits play an important role in the development of relations, as well as political dialogue between two countries.

Noting the support of projects implemented by Lithuania in the field of communications within the framework of the EU, the minister said that against the background of ongoing geopolitical changes, the importance of the Caspian region, including the Middle Corridor, also known Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) is increasing even more.

In this context, they expressed confidence that Azerbaijan's efforts to open transport and communications in the region, including the Zangazur Corridor, will be useful in terms of expanding the capabilities of the TITR.

Moreover, Bayramov spoke in detail about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period (Second Karabakh War), large-scale renovation and construction work carried out by the country in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, efforts aimed at promoting the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and current challenges, including the mine danger.

The minister pointed out that joint cooperation in the ongoing restoration work and the fight against the mine threat, in particular, will make an important contribution to the establishment of peace and security in the region.

In turn, the Lithuanian side expressed interest in using the existing potential for further development of relations with Azerbaijan. It was noted with satisfaction that the EU Eastern Partnership Program is an important platform for the development of cooperation, and Azerbaijan is a reliable partner, especially in the field of energy security.

Furthermore, highlighting peace-building efforts in the region, the Lithuanian side underlined the importance of commitment to the normalization process and stated that Lithuania supports these efforts.

Both sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az