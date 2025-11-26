Azerbaijani foreign minister visits St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican
Photo: Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry
As part of his official trip to the Holy See, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov visited the Vatican museums as well as St. Peter’s Basilica.
As part of his official trip to the Holy See, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov visited the Vatican museums as well as St. Peter’s Basilica.
Bayramov also got acquainted with the restoration work carried out at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.
During the official visit to the Holy See Minister of Foreign Affairs of #Azerbaijan @Bayramov_Jeyhun visited the #VaticanMuseums as well as St. Peter’s Basilica.— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) November 25, 2025
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also got acquainted with the restoration work carried out at St. Peter’s Basilica in the… pic.twitter.com/pDbFqn6jRR