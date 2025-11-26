Azerbaijani foreign minister visits St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his official trip to the Holy See, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov visited the Vatican museums as well as St. Peter’s Basilica.

Bayramov also got acquainted with the restoration work carried out at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

News.Az