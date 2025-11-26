Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani foreign minister visits St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani foreign minister visits St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican
Photo: Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry

As part of his official trip to the Holy See, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov visited the Vatican museums as well as St. Peter’s Basilica.

Bayramov also got acquainted with the restoration work carried out at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      