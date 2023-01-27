Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry honors memory of Holocaust victims

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry made a Twitter post on the occasion of January 27 - International Holocaust Remembrance Day, News.Az reports

The post reads: “On this day, we remember and mourn the victims of one of the most revolting atrocities in human history - Holocaust. We stand united against religious and ethnic hatred, genocide and crimes against humanity.”

