Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry honors memory of Holocaust victims
- 27 Jan 2023 05:38
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- 181112
- Politics
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry made a Twitter post on the occasion of January 27 - International Holocaust Remembrance Day, News.Az reports
The post reads: “On this day, we remember and mourn the victims of one of the most revolting atrocities in human history - Holocaust. We stand united against religious and ethnic hatred, genocide and crimes against humanity.”