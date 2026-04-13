Uzbekistan signs $6 billion deal for Central Asia’s first integrated SAF refinery

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The project envisages the creation and operation of the first integrated biofuel production complex in Central Asia, and one of the largest and most technologically advanced in the world.

The enterprise is intended for the industrial production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), electro-synthetic aviation fuel (e-SAF), and green diesel. Upon reaching full design capacity, annual production will be approximately 160,400 tons of SAF, 257,000 tons of e-SAF, and 5,040 tons of green diesel, News.Az reports, citing UZA.uz

The total investment volume is estimated at approximately $6.08 billion over five years, placing the project among the region’s largest clean energy infrastructure initiatives and reflecting a high level of industrial ambition and the strategic importance of sovereign partnership.

Designed and engineered in collaboration with leading global technology providers, the project will be powered by a 4.45 GW renewable energy system, including a 1,600 MWh energy storage system and 2,400 MW of electrolyzers for green hydrogen production. Plug Power has been selected as the supplier of electrolyzer technology. This integrated energy architecture makes the facility one of the most technologically advanced zero-carbon-emission production sites in the world.

The signing of the PIA marks a key milestone in developing a partnership of strategic depth. The project concept provides for the capture and subsequent conversion of biogenic CO₂ into electro-synthetic aviation fuel (e-SAF), as well as the processing of approximately 5,775 tons of agricultural feedstock per day. This closed-loop production cycle complies with advanced standards for integrated industrial production and achieves zero carbon emissions.

The official signing of the agreement took place in Perth, Western Australia, on April 2, 2026. The document was signed by Jurabek Rakhimov, the Hokim of Khorezm region, and Alfred Benedict, Chairman and Managing Director of Allied Biofuels FE LLC.

News.Az