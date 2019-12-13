Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry says Senate’s resolution on Armenian claims is biased document and has no legal ground

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The adoption of the resolution recognizing the so-called Armenian genocide in the Senate of the United States on 12 December 2019 is an attempt to falsificatio

"Reference to scientifically and historically controversial and questionable sources in the text of the resolution attests that this document is prepared at an unprofessional level and it serves only the dirty purposes of the Armenian lobby circles.

History should be investigated by historians on the basis of historical objectivity.



While the US Senate is trying to give political assessment of the events that supposedly happened a century ago, but it keeps silence and thus shows double standards with regard to the ongoing military aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, bloody ethnic cleansing of more than one million Azerbaijanis in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, which are still continuing to remain as forced displaced persons and Khojaly genocide.



We consider this resolution as biased and without any legal basis,” the Spokesperson stressed.

News.Az

News.Az