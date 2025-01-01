Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry summons Iranian embassy's Chargé d'affaires

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chargé d'affaires of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Azerbaijan, Seyyed Jafar Aghayi Marian, has been summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, News.az reports.

"This action was taken in response to the offensive statements made against Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev on December 29, 2024, at an event in Ardabil with the participation of the representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Hassan Ameli," said the Ministry.The speech was broadcast on one of the channels of the Iranian Radio and Television Organization.Additionally, the dissatisfaction regarding the recent incitement of anti-Azerbaijani sentiments among the population of Iran has been brought to the attention of the Iranian authorities.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has demanded an end to such provocations.

