Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers win four medals in Croatia

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Haji Aliyev (70 kg) completed the Zagreb Open tournament in Croatia with a silver medal, News.az reports.

The titled Azerbaijani athlete lost in the decisive match to the US representative Alec William.

Haji Aliyev defeated the Georgian Giorgi Eblakidze in the quarterfinals, and the representative of Mongolia Temulen Enktuyan in the semifinals.

Azerbaijani wrestler Khadzhimurad Hajiyev, who competed in the same weight category with Haji Aliyev, defeated Indian Vishal Kalirama with a score of 10:0 and won a bronze medal.

Earlier, Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg) won the gold medal, and Ali Rahimzade (65 kg) won the bronze medal.

News.Az