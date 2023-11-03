Azerbaijani, Georgian law enforcement agencies discuss prospects for cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev has met with country's Ministry of Internal Affairs Vakhtang Gomelauri.

During the meeting, the pair exchanged views on the development of cooperation between the two countries’ law enforcement agencies. The ambassador said that as a result of the purposeful policy of the heads of state and government, as in other fields, cooperation between the Ministries of Internal Affairs have developed and further strengthened.

Ambassador Faig Guliyev introduced Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs' representation at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Georgia police colonel Adil Baggirov to Vakhtang Gomelauri.

Vakhtang Gomelauri congratulated Adil Baghirov on his appointment as police attaché and wished him success in his activities.

News.Az