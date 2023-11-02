Azerbaijani, Georgian ministries of justice discuss prospects for cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Deputy Minister of Justice, Chief of the Penitentiary Service Mirsaleh Seyidov, who is on a visit to Georgia, has met with his Georgian counterpart Beka Dzamashvili.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects for cooperation between the two countries` law enforcement and judicial authorities.

The two stressed the importance of the international conference themed “Innovations in the process of rehabilitation and resocialization of convicts and probationers” held in Tbilisi.

The pair also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az