Azerbaijani, Georgian presidents had conversation through video conference - UPDATED

On the initiative of the Georgian side, President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev have had a conversation through a video conference on April 15, according to AzerTag.

President Salome Zourabishvili:

- Mr. President, I would like to talk to you, not in such difficult but better times. I do hope that everything is good with you, your family and your team. I look forward to continuing our cooperation in this difficult situation as soon as possible.

President Ilham Aliyev:

- Thank you, Mrs. President. I am very glad to see you. Of course, this kind of communication is rather unusual. However, this is a peculiarity of the time. It is good that we have new technology enabling us to see and talk to each other. Thank you for your cooperation. I remember your very successful official visit to our country.

The Georgian President thanked for the solidarity shown to Georgia yesterday. President Ilham Aliyev noted the importance of solidarity between the two countries and peoples demonstrated amid the coronavirus pandemic, as they always did standing by each other.

The heads of state exchanged views on measures taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic and the work to be done in this regard.

During the conversation, the sides described Azerbaijan and Georgia as important participants of the international transit corridor and emphasized the significance of continuing trade relations and the work in transit and transport areas.

The heads of state also discussed prospects for future cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, and transport.

News.Az

