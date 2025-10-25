Azerbaijani, Georgian security chiefs discuss deeper cooperation in Tbilisi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Top Azerbaijani security officials are visiting Georgia to discuss the strategic partnership between the two countries and explore new initiatives to further strengthen cooperation in the security sector.

At a meeting in Tbilisi between Colonel General Ali Nagiyev, Chief of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, and Mamuka Mdinaradze, Chief of the State Security Service of Georgia, the parties highlighted the importance of intensifying information and experience exchange. They noted that close collaboration between the security agencies of both countries plays a key role in advancing bilateral relations and maintaining regional peace and stability, News.az reports, citing the Georgian State Security Service.

The discussions also covered ongoing regional developments and existing challenges. Mdinaradze thanked Nagiyev for his visit, stressing its significance for enhancing cooperation between the two agencies.

The meeting, held at the State Security Service of Georgia, was attended by deputy heads and senior officials from both sides. Following the talks, Nagiyev and Mdinaradze laid wreaths at the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev and at the memorial dedicated to those who died defending Georgia’s territorial integrity.

News.Az