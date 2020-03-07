Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani government donates $5 million to Iran to fight coronavirus

The government of Azerbaijan has decided to donate $5 million of financial aid to the Islamic Republic of Iran in its fight against the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told AzerTag reports.

“Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran enjoy friendly and good neighborly relations. The two countries’ relevant ministries and government agencies are working closely to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Azerbaijan supports the efforts of the international community to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak continuing its fruitful cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO),” the Cabinet of Ministers said.

