Azerbaijani gov’t working to ensure safe and dignified return of IDPs to liberated lands: MFA

The government of Azerbaijan continues its work to ensure the safe and dignified return of IDPs to the country’s liberated territories, the Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter on Monday.

The tweet reads that 300 days have passed since the agreement of November 10 was reached between Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia.

“From November 10, 2020 to the present day, in the liberated lands of Azerbaijan, more than 46,486 mines and unexploded ordnance were neutralized on more than 15,510 hectares. As a result of landmines planted by Armenia during the period of occupation of Azerbaijani lands, 160 Azerbaijani citizens were killed or injured. Among those killed were two journalists and an official who tragically lost their lives in a mine blast while on duty,” the ministry stated.

“The first international airport in the liberated region of Fuzuli has begun test flights. Two international airports are also under construction in Zangilan and Lachin regions. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) was among the first organizations to open job vacancies in the liberated territories; providing displaces communities returning to their homes in Karabakh with significant career opportunities,” the ministry said.

“The master plan for the city of Aghdam was approved, and many iconic cultural buildings and historical monuments were restored in Shusha. The 'Smart Village' project in the Agali village of the Zangilan region has been launched. The finalization of the project is planned for early 2022. A strategic road map encompassing railway infrastructure roads and highways to increase the economic integration of the region's countries, as part of the trilateral statement's provision to unblock all economic and transport links in the regions, was prepared. The restoration of agriculture in the liberated areas continues successfully,” it noted.

“The Ministry of Culture completed an inventory of 1,376 historical and cultural monuments in the liberated areas. The Government Azerbaijan secured a perspective energy deal with British oil producer BP to establish a solar energy production facility in the liberated territories.”

“Relevant agencies conducted a thorough assessment of the pollution caused by Armenian partnerships with international metal companies to the Oxchuchay River, which has led to conditions dangerous to human health in Azerbaijan and other neighboring countries in the Caspian Basin,” the ministry added.

News.Az