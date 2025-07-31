Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Ali Nazarov crowned U17 world champion in Athens

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 31, 2025, Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Ali Nazarov claimed the world championship title in the 60kg category at the U17 World Championships held in Athens, Greece.

Nazarov secured a decisive 6-1 victory over his Kyrgyz opponent Amangeldi Ysakbayev, News.Az reports, citing local media.

In addition to Nazarov’s gold, Team Azerbaijan’s Abdurrahman Huseynli earned a bronze medal in the 45kg division, and Hikmat Hagverdiyev took home silver in the 51kg weight class, showcasing a strong overall performance by the Azerbaijani squad.

News.Az