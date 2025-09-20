Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler becomes world champion
Source: APA
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Ulvu Ganizade has become a two-time world champion after winning gold at the World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, News.az reports.
He claimed the title with a 4-2 victory over France’s Ibrahim Ghanem in the 72kg final.
Another Azerbaijani wrestler, Murad Ahmadiyev, secured a bronze medal in the 97kg weight class.