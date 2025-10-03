Azerbaijani gymnast claims gold medal at 3rd CIS Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani gymnast Magsud Mahsudov delivered an outstanding performance at the 3rd CIS Games, capturing the gold medal in the men’s individual trampoline event with a score of 60.190 points, News.Az reports.

Earlier in the competition, Seljan Mahsudova added to Azerbaijan’s success by winning bronze in the women’s individual event.

The trampoline gymnastics competitions are scheduled to conclude later today.

News.Az