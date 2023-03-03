Azerbaijani gymnast wins bronze at World Cup in Doha

Azerbaijani athlete Nikita Simonov won a bronze medal at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, News.az reports.

The Artistic Gymnastics World Cup takes place in Doha (Qatar) March 1-4.

Member of the Azerbaijani national gymnastics team Nikita Simonov took third place in the exercise on the rings.

The 2023 FIG World Cup circuit in Artistic Gymnastics is a series of competitions officially organized and promoted by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) in 2023.

The World Cup series is organized in Germany, Qatar, Azerbaijan, and Egypt.

The 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha will run until March 4.

Azerbaijan is the next country on the list to host the 2023 FIG World Cup events on March 9-12.

