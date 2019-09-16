Azerbaijani gymnasts grab silver at FIG World Cup in Acrobatic Gymnastics

Azerbaijani gymnasts grab silver at FIG World Cup in Acrobatic Gymnastics

The FIG World Cup in Acrobatic Gymnastics has recently completed in Lisbon, Portugal, Trend reports on Sept. 16.

The gymnasts who represented 12 countries participated in the World Cup. Azerbaijan was represented by Ruhidil Gurbanli and Abdullah Al-Mashayhi.

Having scored 29,500 points in the finals, Azerbaijani athletes won silver medals.

News.Az

