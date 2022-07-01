Azerbaijani Health Ministry and National Confederation of Entrepreneurs ink MoU on cooperation

Azerbaijani Health Ministry and National Confederation of Entrepreneurs ink MoU on cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A ceremony of signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Health and the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan was held in Baku Friday.

The document was inked by Minister of Health Teymur Musayev and Vice President of National Confederation of Entrepreneurs Vugar Zeynalov, News.Az reports.

The memorandum will make a great contribution to strengthening cooperation between the state and private sector.

News.Az