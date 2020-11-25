Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs hold online meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 25, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif met in a video conference format.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov greeted the other side and noted with satisfaction the useful cooperation between our country and Iran.

The Minister stressed that the meeting was held on a significant day when the units of the Azerbaijani Army entered Kalbajar. He thanked the Iranian side for its support of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country and the statements made during a special period in the history of Azerbaijan.

Jeyhun Bayramov informed his interlocutor that the Azerbaijani-Iranian border has been fully restored. The Minister said that the liberation of the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan created new opportunities and prospects for further cooperation with the neighboring and the friendly Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif extended his congratulations on the liberation of our occupied territories, as well as the entry of Azerbaijani Army units into Kalbajar today. He noted that his country is always ready to assist in making progress in resolving the conflict.

The sides stressed the importance of continuing cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran within the State Commission on Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Affairs. They also stressed the need to continue cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in bilateral and multilateral regional formats.

The ministers discussed a number of joint projects on the North-South International Transport Corridor, the Araz River and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az