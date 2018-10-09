Azerbaijani, Iranian parliament speakers meet in Antalya

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Ogtay Asadov has met with Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran Ali Larijani on the sidelines of the third meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries` Parliaments in Antalya, Turkey.

They discussed how to develop relations between the two countries` legislative bodies. The speakers hailed the dynamic development of ties between the parliaments.

Ogtay Asadov noted that the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway creates great prospects for the North-South Corridor.

News.Az

