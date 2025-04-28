Azerbaijani, Iranian presidents hold limited-format meeting in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Monday held a meeting in a limited format with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in Baku, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The meeting focused on the activities of the intergovernmental commission and discussed energy cooperation, particularly in the area of electric power. The importance of constructing hydroelectric power stations over the Araz River and completing the Aghband-Kalaleh highway bridge project was emphasized.

During the conversation, the presidents exchanged views on cooperation between the two countries within international organizations. They reaffirmed that Azerbaijan and Iran support the resolution of regional issues by the countries of the region themselves, highlighting the significance of the 3+3 regional cooperation format in this regard.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on cooperation in the fields of tourism and culture.

Prior to the meeting, an official welcome ceremony was held for the Iranian president in Baku.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Iranian president in the square decorated with the national flags of both countries.

President Ilham Aliyev welcomed President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Iranian president.

The national anthems of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The guard of honor marched in front of President Ilham Aliyev and President Masoud Pezeshkian to the accompaniment of a military march.

The presidents posed for official photographs.

